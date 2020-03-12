Worries about worker shortages at COVID-19 task force meeting

RALEIGH (WBTV) – As concerns about the novel coronavirus spread, state and industry leaders gathered for the first meeting of the CoVID-19 Joint Task Force. Health and law enforcement officials expressed concerns about what a widespread outbreak would mean for staffing and the people they serve.
“If any meaningful number of staff had to either be isolated or otherwise prevented from working for medical reasons it would be a tremendous challenge to the facility and to continue caring for those residents,” Adam Sholar told WBTV.
Sholar represents the North Carolina Healthcare Facilities Association and dozens of assisted living facilities with skilled nurses. He says they’re asking the public to limit visits they make to those facilities.
“One step to try and help keep this virus out of the facilities is to limit and restrict visitors,” Sholar said.
More drastic measures were discussed. During the meeting legal counsel for the public safety and the health department listed a myriad of options available to the governor and his staff since a state emergency has been declared.
In concert with the council the Governor could restrict traffic, close business and operations where large gatherings occur and waive ordinances and state regulations. During a news conference later Thursday Governor Roy Cooper said that he would stick to only offering guidelines unless an executive order was made necessary.
Another attorney for the state said that local and state health directors could mandate self-quarantine and isolation if the public health is in danger, when all other reasonable means are exhausted and when no less restrictive alternative exists.
So far state health officials have not recommended that the public-school system be closed although Superintendent Mark Johnson says they are exploring e-learning possibilities if that were to happen.
