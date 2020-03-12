Warm 70s hold until the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Simply put, if you enjoyed Wednesday’s weather, you’ll like today. The unseasonably warm weather of late will continue through Friday as highs will easily reach at least the middle 70s again both days.
As our next frontal system approaches from the west today, don’t be caught off guard if you bump into a heavier shower or even thunderstorm late in the day or tonight. Any storms that blow up, however, should be widely scattered.
That cold front will move through the region Friday and as it does, colder air will arrive behind it in gradual fashion. In other words, highs will drop into the low 60s on Saturday, before falling further with temperatures holding in the middle 50s both Sunday and Monday.
The front will stall over the Carolinas during the weekend and right now it looks like Sunday will be the wetter of the two days and thus, the First Alert Day declared for that day to highlight the disruptive weather and the chillier air arriving.
By Tuesday and Wednesday our rain chances will back off as our temperatures trend back up into the seasonal 60s.
Hope you have a great day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.