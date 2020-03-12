U.S. National Whitewater Center cancels Green River Revival amid coronavirus fears

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The United States National Whitewater Center has canceled the Green River Revival amid coronavirus fears. The center says officials decided to cancel this year’s event after actively evaluating the situation.
“COVID-19 is top-of-mind for many in our community and the Whitewater Center has been carefully monitoring the developing situation. We recognize and share concerns about how COVID-19 impacts our community,” a press release from the whitewater center read.
As with all public health matters, officials at the Whitewater Center says they rely on information and guidance from health and safety professionals and public health officials.
“We appreciate the community’s patience and we will continue to communicate as best we can, and we encourage anyone with questions or concerns to contact us. If you are interested in reading more about the Whitewater Center’s ongoing efforts and approach to this particular public health issue, please visit the news section of our website,” a press release from the whitewater center read.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.