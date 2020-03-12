Uptown Wells Fargo worker had ‘prolonged, close contact’ with COVID-19 patient, company says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Some workers at the Wells Fargo building in uptown Charlotte were asked to work from home after it was discovered one employee had “prolonged, close contact” with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, novel coronavirus.
Officials with the company say the employee who had the contact, who works on the 6th floor, is now at home and their health is being “closely monitored.”
The company sent WBTV a statement, which read that other employees who had contact with the employee in question are now working from home and the building has undergon “enhanced cleaning.”
“Our first priority remains keeping Wells Fargo employees and customers safe and well-informed. We performed enhanced cleaning at the location, and out of an abundance of caution, we have asked employees who have been in close proximity with this employee to work from home in accordance with public health guidance. This situation does not impact other Wells Fargo locations in Charlotte.”
The news comes shortly after health officials announced that two people in Mecklenburg County have tested positive for the coronavirus.
At least one of the two people who tested positive is from Mecklenburg County, health officials say. The second person was tested in Mecklenburg County, but may not live in the county. The two are currently in isolation at home and an investigation is underway on the cases.
There is no word if the Wells Fargo incident is related to one of those two cases.
