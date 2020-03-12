Union Co. schools closed after E. coli found in drinking water

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Union County Public Schools closed Thursday after E. coli was found in the county’s drinking water, forcing a boil advisory.
“All schools and offices will be closed today, March 12. All after school and athletic events are cancelled as well,” the district posted online.
The contaminated drinking water may pose an acute health risk, school officials say.
Parents whose children have already boarded the bus may either pick their child up from school of wait for students to be transported back home.
The school district plans to provide an update to schools and county offices Thursday evening.
