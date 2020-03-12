Travelers at Charlotte airport respond to new travel restrictions between Europe and U.S.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - People flying in and out of Charlotte-Douglas International Airport Thursday have mixed opinions about the travel restrictions announced Wednesday night.
“We’re all responding to this COVID-19 new reality,” traveler Todd Giszack told WBTV.
He says the airport was slower than normal when he showed up Thursday morning.
“There was nobody going on the bus from the parking lot to the airport."
It made him think twice and ultimately chose him to skip his trip altogether.
“I weighed the options and I realized this is not a mandatory trip, it’s a pleasure trip,” he said.
Others are also choosing not to fly.
It’s causing American Airlines to cut its domestic flights by 7.5% in April and decrease international flights by 10% for the summer peak. The airline is also suspending flights to Rome and delaying the start of seasonal service to Barcelona.
“There’s still a part of me that thinks, are we overreacting to this?" Giszack said. "I’d rather be on the side of caution than being too cavalier.”
Starting midnight on Saturday, if you’re a foreign national who spent time in the Schengen area of Europe in the last two weeks, you won’t be allowed to enter the US.
That area includes the following 26 countries: Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.
Aurore Locht arrived from Belgium with her family on Thursday. She lives in Charlotte on a working VISA. She says she is thankful they landed here when they did, but the changes are impacting her future plans.
“I had friends who should come in April and they won’t be able to come because of that measure,” Locht said.
The restrictions are set for 30 days, but Locht believes it’s too late.
“I’m not sure closing the border will help to stop it because it’s spread out between Americans,” she said.
If you’re a citizen coming back from the Schengen area of Europe you’ll have to go to one of the following 11 approved airports for screening:
- Atlanta: Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)
- Dallas-Fort Worth: Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW)
- Detroit: Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW)
- Newark, New Jersey: Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR)
- Honolulu: Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL)
- New York City: John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)
- Los Angeles: Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)
- Chicago: Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD)
- Seattle: Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA)
- San Francisco: San Francisco International Airport (SFO)
- Washington, D.C.: Washington-Dulles International Airport (IAD)
