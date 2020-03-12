Some Charlotte private schools closing Friday over coronavirus concerns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Several private schools in the Charlotte area have announced closures for Friday, March 13, due to concerns about coronavirus (COVID-19).
Charlotte Country Day
Charlotte Country Day posted the following announcement on their website Thursday afternoon:
"Classes and all extracurricular activities, including the fourth-grade play and athletics practices and events, are canceled tomorrow, March 13. We have made this decision out of an abundance of caution given the fast-evolving COVID-19 pandemic, and so that our faculty and staff can continue to prepare for the possibility of remote learning should we be forced to suspend on-campus classes for a period of time.
"If your student doesn’t have their device or class resources, campus will be open tomorrow to collect those items.
“Please remember to check our Coronavirus Preparedness website often.”
Charlotte Latin
Charlotte Latin posted the following announcement on their website Thursday afternoon:
“Charlotte Latin School will begin spring break early Friday, March 13, for students. Teachers will have a work day.”
Providence Day
Providence Day sent a letter to parents that stated the school would designate Friday as a faculty/staff work day on campus, with no students reporting to school.
“The purpose of this workday is to accelerate the plans we have already had in place for some time to conduct training and review procedures for distance learning. We now anticipate we will begin distance learning on our campus on Wednesday March 25. Monday and Tuesday March 23 and 24 will be remote faculty/staff workdays, to be used for further preparation for our transition to distance learning.”
The message stated that students were to remain out of school until they are instructed to report remotely on Wednesday, March 25.
Friday’s scheduled athletic events and Saturday’s SAT testing will proceed as scheduled.
