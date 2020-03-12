Ohio schools to close for 3 weeks during coronavirus ‘crisis;’ Gov. DeWine bans gatherings of over 100 people

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine announced several statewide orders that will significantly impact the lives of Ohio residents.
Effective at the end of class on Monday, March 16, all Ohio public and private schools will be closed for three weeks through at least April 3.
Each school will decide if remote and online teaching will be practiced during the three weeks, the Governor said.
A review will be made before reopening any schools, meaning the closures could extend past the three-week mark.
The Governor’s announcement came on Thursday during a daily briefing, which also included an order banning mass gatherings of more than 100 people in an attempt to limit the spread of coronavirus.
“These orders would not have been issued if this was an ordinary time," DeWine noted. "This is not an ordinary time.”
A timeline for how long the ban on public gatherings will last has not been established, but DeWine said it will be enforced.
“We are in a crisis situation now,” said Amy Acton, director of the Ohio Department of Health.
As of Thursday afternoon, the Ohio Department of Health said five people have tested positive for coronavirus, but Gov. DeWine said he was told by medical experts that the number is likely to double in a week’s timespan.
“There’s going to be a light at the end, but it’s going to get darker,” DeWine described.
All five patients who tested positive are in their 50s.
- 1 patient from Trumbull County
- 1 patient from Stark County
- 3 patients from Cuyahoga County
The amount of persons under investigation more than doubled in one day to 52 patients being tested for possible coronavirus infection, according to health officials.
“Some of the early modeling is suggesting a late-April, early-May peak to this,” Acton said.
In addition to the orders closing schools and shutting down public gatherings, DeWine also recommended increased limitations to psychiatric appointments and reducing visits to the Department of Children and Family Services.
The order prohibiting specific mass gatherings will not prevent voters from casting a ballot on Tuesday, March 17, but some polling places have been relocated.
DeWine also urged state agencies to allow employees to work from home if possible.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.