N.C. Transportation Museum hosts Irish-themed St. Patrick’s Dinner Train March 14

The St. Patrick’s Train, sponsored by the N.C. Transportation Museum Foundation, is the museum’s latest dinner train offering. The March 14 event, available for those 21 and older, includes a happy half hour in the museum with appetizers, wine, and beer available. Guest will then board the train for an Irish-inspired meal with additional drinks they leisurely roll across the museum’s 60-acre site. All passengers will receive a souvenir glass beer mug, featuring the event logo.