NC journalists alerted of possible coronavirus exposure after attending conference

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hundreds of journalists who attended a New Orleans conference last week have been alerted after a guest, who attended a “hands-on” class, tested presumptive positive for coronavirus.
Several North Carolina reporters, including one from the Charlotte Observer in Charlotte, were among those who attended the 2020 NICAR conference, the Miami Herald reports.
The conference was held March 5-8 at the New Orleans Marriott on Canal Street.
Reporters from the Raleigh News & Observer, the Miami Herald, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the Fresno Bee, the McClatchy Washington Bureau and the Lexington Herald-Leader’s capital bureau were also affected, the Miami Herald reports.
Investigative Reporters and Editors (IRE) released a statement Tuesday night notifying the nearly 1,100 people who attended the NICAR conference.
“This attendee has mild symptoms and is expected to make a full recovery. They are self-quarantining for 14 days, as recommended by health professionals,” the statement reads in part. “The attendee has been reaching out today to people that had close contact with during the conference. In addition, IRE is notifying individuals who participated in a pre-registered hands-on class with the attendee,” the statement continues.
IRE says they are notifying individuals who participated in a “pre-registration hands-on class” with the attendee. The attendee traveled from within the U.S. to the conference and was present from Thursday (3/5) until Saturday afternoon, IRE says.
IRE does not know if the person contracted the virus before, after or during the conference.
McClatchy employees who may have been exposed to the attendee were told to self-quarantine and work from home for 14 days.
“We have been informed of a *possible* indirect exposure to the coronavirus in our newsroom,” a letter to Charlotte Observer employees read. “Because of this, immediately The Observer’s newsroom will shift to a work-from-home status while our spaces are cleaned and sanitized over the next 24 hours, and a full 14-day work-from-home status for potentially exposed or vulnerable people.”
The Observer says they are taking the next steps as precaution and have no evidence that anyone in the newsroom contracted the coronavirus.
The attendee who tested positive for the coronavirus was not a McClatchy employee, according to McClatchy’s communication team.
The attendee also visited Fox 8, a television station in Louisiana. “At this time, no FOX 8 employees are showing symptoms of COVID-19,” Fox 8 posted. All station employees believed to have come in contact with the person were sent home.
