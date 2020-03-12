Iredell Health System expands visitor restrictions over COVID-19 concerns

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Iredell Health System is asking anyone who is not immediate family - regardless of health and age - not to visit patients in an effort to fight the spread of COVID-19 novel coronavirus.
Iredell Health System has had flu precautions, which restrict visitors under the age of 18 from coming to the hospital and Skilled Nursing Facility unless seeking medical treatment, in place for several months. The decision to expand those visitor restrictions, officials say, is consistent with other regional healthcare organizations.
“The Health System will continue to serve the needs of the community through outpatient tests, procedures, and surgeries without interruption,” health officials said in a release. “However, patients receiving those services should limit the number of individuals who accompany them to Iredell’s facilities.”
“We understand that an additional person is frequently needed to drive a patient home. That is certainly understandable and necessary,” said John Green, President and CEO of Iredell Health System. “We would ask that the number of individuals coming to assist be limited to one to two.”
The release states that staff will work with extended families who have special circumstances on a case-by-case basis. Others who wish to visit and are not immediate family are encouraged to use phone calls and video chats to communicate with loved ones while the restrictions are in place.
“With the continued spread of COVID-19, healthcare organizations are now being encouraged to limit the number of individuals entering our buildings and interacting with patients to lessen the risk of spreading infection,” Green added. “Our intent is to help to prevent the spread of this fast moving virus and ensure a safe environment for our patients, our staff, and our community. We understand this change may be difficult, and appreciate your understanding and patience.”
