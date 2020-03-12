Health officials identify presumptive coronavirus case in Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Health officials have identified the first presumptive case of coronavirus in Cabarrus County.
Cabarrus Health Alliance (CHA), Cabarrus County’s public health authority, identified the presumptive case of COVID-19 in a Cabarrus County resident.
The North Carolina State Lab for Public Health is testing the case to confirm if it is a COVID-19 infection - a process that may take up to 48 hours. The individual self-reported symptoms after returning from international travel.
Cox Mill Elementary sent a message to parents and families to notify them that a student in the school has had contact with an individual who tested presumptive positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus). The family is being monitored and quarantined until health officials allow them to resume their normal, daily activities. The student has not been identified as communicable by the health department.
Officials say the individual’s household is following health official guidance and will remain under a temporary monitored quarantine until cleared. CHA staff is working closely with the individual to identify close contacts outside the home who may be affected.
“This is a travel-related coronavirus case,” Cabarrus Health Alliance Interim Public Health Director Erin Shoe said. “We are completing a thorough investigation with this patient’s full cooperation to mitigate potential community spread.”
Cabarrus County Schools will follow the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s guidance to suspend sports beginning March 14, 2020, through April 6, 2020. Beginning March 14, 2020, and continuing indefinitely, no (in-county or out-of-county) student field trips will be allowed. Effective March 14, 2020, and continuing through April 26, 2020, we are suspending the use of our buildings by community groups.
