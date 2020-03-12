First Alert this weekend - wet and wild temperature swings

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Well it appears we skipped right over ‘mild’ on Wednesday and jumped headfirst into ‘warm’ weather as highs soared to 78 degrees here officially here in Charlotte. And the mild weather will continue through Friday as highs will easily reach the mid 70s again both those days. Don’t be caught off guard if you bump into a heavier shower or thunderstorm late Thursday or again Thursday overnight. Any storms that blow up however should be widely scattered.
A cold front will trigger these potential storms and will move through the region Friday. Colder air will arrive behind it gradually over time. In other words, highs will drop into the low 60s on Saturday, but they’ll continue to fall Sunday with highs bottoming out in the mid 50s both Sunday and Monday.
The front will stall over the Carolinas during the weekend and right now it looks like Sunday will be the wetter of the two days and thus, the First Alert Day declared for that day to highlight the disruptive weather and the chillier air arriving.
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
