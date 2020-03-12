First Alert this weekend - wet and wild temperature swings

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Well it appears we skipped right over ‘mild’ on Wednesday and jumped headfirst into ‘warm’ weather as highs soared to 78 degrees here officially here in Charlotte. And the mild weather will continue through Friday as highs will easily reach the mid 70s again both those days. Don’t be caught off guard if you bump into a heavier shower or thunderstorm late Thursday or again Thursday overnight. Any storms that blow up however should be widely scattered.