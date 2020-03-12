First Alert for Sunday: Rain chances return with cooler temperatures

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cold front will move into the region tonight into Friday, bringing the chance for a few rain showers. Cloudy skies continue overnight, with isolated rain, and low temperatures in the lower 60s.
Friday will feature a few rain showers early, with rain diminishing into the afternoon. Friday will remain mild, with high temperatures back in the lower 70s.
Saturday will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies, with the chance for a few rain showers, as high temperatures cool into the lower 60s. Sunday is a First Alert Day, due to more widespread rain showers, and temperatures cooling into the lower 50s.
Isolated to widely scattered rain showers will be possible for early next week, with high temperatures back into the lower 50s on Monday, with lower 60s likely for St. Patrick’s Day Tuesday. Milder temperatures are expected for midweek next week, with high temperatures back into the upper 60s.
The spring equinox is officially Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 11:49 PM.
Enjoy the milder temperatures while they are here!
- Meteorologist Jason Myers
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.