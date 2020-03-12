DHEC: 12 cases of coronavirus in South Carolina, including 2 in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Health officials have announced that there are now 12 cases of the coronavirus in South Carolina, including two in Lancaster County.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is investigating two new possible cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus from Kershaw and Lancaster Counties, the agency announced today.
This brings the total number of cases to 12, with six presumptive positive cases, along with six confirmed cases.
The newest case from Lancaster County is a household contact (family member or close friend) of a previous case. He was evaluated at a healthcare facility and is currently isolated at home. The previous Lancaster County case was a woman.
The newest case from Kershaw County is a Camden man who is currently hospitalized and in isolation. DHEC is working with the healthcare facility and taking routine measures to prevent possible spread.
While the samples tested positive at DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory, the results are required to be confirmed by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). DHEC treats all presumptive positives as cases of COVID-19.
DHEC has tested a total of 87 individuals for COVID-19, which includes the six presumptive positive cases and six confirmed cases. DHEC will update the public as soon as the confirmatory test results from the CDC or other reference laboratories that are now testing are available, and as other new information is known.
“We will continue to monitor the situation and will modify our recommendations to address what the public health data is showing in South Carolina and in other areas,” Bell said. “Our top priorities remain preventing the spread of the disease and protecting the public health. This includes working to control spread and measures that best protect all individuals.”
“Our top priorities remain preventing spread of the disease and protecting public health,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist. “Our systems for protecting public health are working. We’re continuing to work with the CDC and our state and local partners, however, based on what’s occurring in other states and countries, we expect community spread to grow.”
