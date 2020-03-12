Crime Stoppers: Police searching for man who robbed Family Dollar store, forced employees to tie each other up

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are trying to identify a man who robbed a Family Dollar store and forced the employees inside the business to tie each other up with zip ties.
Police say the incident happened around 8:30 a.m. on March 4 at the Family Dollar on W. Sugar Creek Road.
Detective Adrian Johnson with the CMPD Crime Stoppers said the man went into the store armed with a weapon and demanded that the employees get him money.
“The victim then goes to the front of the store and pulls the tills of the business and puts cash in a bag and takes them back to the suspect,” explained Johnson in an interview with WBTV.
The detective said there are not a lot of surveillance images of the robbery from inside of the store.
“This suspect was being smart about this robbery. He made the victims do all the work so that he could stay out of the camera’s view and out of the sight of the front doors to where any customers coming wouldn’t see him,” said Johnson.
In the surveillance photos police do have, the man appears to be wearing a jacket with a black hood as well as an orange safety vest. Johnson thinks the man may have worn the vest for a reason.
“I’m not sure, but there is construction going on across the street and I think that suspect might have been trying to blend in with what the construction workers we wearing across the street,” said Johnson.
The detective said that before the man left with the stolen money, he made the employees in the store tie each other up with zip ties.
“We can’t connect him with any other crimes in the area, but I would just say how he handled this robbery would make me think he’s done it before,” noted Johnson.
Police are now trying to identify this robbery suspect.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.
