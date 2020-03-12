Course will help law enforcement officers make wise decisions on using force

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - “Was it avoidable?” This is the question at the core of every incident where a law enforcement officer uses force. We see frequent stories in the news questioning the decisions of officers, who must make these choices in the heat of the moment, under great pressure.
“Legally Justified… But Was It Avoidable?” is an eight-hour course designed to help officers analyze their behavior and make the best possible decisions when faced with a situation where force may be required. Presented by Calibre Press and Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, the course includes topics such as how to avoid using force, research on stress and other factors that affect officer decisions, and much more.
Three sessions of the course will be offered: March 24, 25 and 26, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., at The Laureate Center, 401 Laureate Way, Kannapolis. The course is free for North Carolina state and local sworn law enforcement officers and $70 for out of state or federal officers.
For more information, or to register, please contact Chuck Adams at 704-216-3745 or email LETrain@rccc.edu.
