Coronavirus affecting NASCAR events, Charlotte Motor Speedway monitoring developments

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Like the NBA, PGA, and the NCAA, NASCAR is now acting when it comes to the races it manages. That has a big impact here since most of the teams are based in the Charlotte area.
NASCAR announced today that the upcoming races at Homestead Miami and Atlanta Motor Speedway would be run with no fans.
“I think it may be something that’s necessary," said Cabarrus resident Joseph Briscoe. “With the virus spreading swiftly and fast I thin there are precautions that we should take and the more we are around and gathered and continue to be in large numbers, that can be a liability.”
“I think it’s probably the smarter thing to do right now, there’s no since taking any chances, infecting each other if they can avoid it," added Melissa Torres.
The All-Star race and Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway are still several weeks away and there’s time to make decisions later.
On Thursday the speedway provided this statement about upcoming events like the Pennzoil AutoFair, set for April 2-5:
Charlotte Motor Speedway is closely monitoring facts and in frequent communication with public health officials. We are our currently preparing to host our regularly scheduled events and will continue consulting with officials on best practices and recommendations. Experts continue to encourage prevention, not panic, and we will ask attendees to practice good hygiene---frequent hand-washing, using hand sanitizer and covering sneezes and coughs. We will add hand-washing stations in select places, deep-clean high-traffic areas and distribute hand sanitizer at events. We will communicate any changes or schedule updates to our fans through our mobile app and social/digital means of communications.
