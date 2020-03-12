Concord Fire Department annual hydrant inspection and testing

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - This week, the City of Concord Fire Department will begin inspecting and testing over 4,500 hydrants within the City of Concord. Fire crews will be out Monday through Thursday 8 A.M. – 4 P.M. and Friday 8 A.M – 12 Noon until all service is complete.
The inspection involves removing all caps and lubricating the threads as well as flowing water to ensure that each hydrant is operating properly.
This annual testing is essential to maintain CFD’s Class 1 Insurance Services Office (ISO) Public Protection Classification and to ensure that hydrants are operating efficiently for fire protection purposes. Along with maintaining the fire rating, the testing monitors the health of the City’s water system, identifies weak areas in the system, removes materials that settle in the hydrant, and cleans out the lines.
Checking each hydrant also improves crew knowledge of hydrant locations.
Fire department personnel will also be checking to make sure there is adequate clearance around all fire hydrants. Property owners should clear weeds and brush from blocked hydrants to aid in their easy identification and access. The fire code requires at least 36 inches of clear area around the hydrant for proper access and helps assure that the hydrant is visible from the road.
f you have any questions, please contact the fire department at 704-920-5516.
