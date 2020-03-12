Rich & Bennett’s St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl rescheduled due to ‘rapid evolution’ of coronavirus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rich & Bennett’s 20th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl in uptown has been rescheduled for June 27 following news that two people tested positive for COVID-19, novel coronavirus, in Mecklenburg County.
The organization posted the news on their website, just two days after saying the event would go on as planned.
"Following the rapid evolution of the COVID-19 situation, our team has made the decision to reschedule this year’s 20th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl. We have concluded that hosting this year’s event at this time poses an undeniable risk to the public and we’re not willing to take that risk.
"We appreciate the community’s patience while we have held ongoing discussions with our partners, sponsors, vendors, health officials and CMPD regarding this difficult decision. This is certainly a first for our team and has been an emotional ride.
"At this time, Rich & Bennett’s 20th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl will be rescheduled for June 27. Tonight and tomorrow’s prepay events at Whisky River are postponed and we will announce those rescheduled dates in the coming weeks. If you are unable to join us on June 27 and would like a refund, please email info@richandbennett.com. Please be patient with us as we work through numerous requests and messages.
“We will continue to post updates to our website and social media channels in light of this developing situation. Thank you again to our crawlers, vendors, partners, charities, family and friends for your support ahead of this year’s planned event. Twenty years ago, we set out to have a good time with friends. We never expected to face such a grueling decision. We have always put safety first when planning this event and this year is no exception. We look forward to crawling with you in the future!”
Organizers said on Tuesday they had been in close contact with CMPD and medical agencies in Charlotte who were closely monitoring the situation.
The additional two cases in Mecklenburg County would bring the total to 14 cases in the state, as they were not counted in the 12 reported by the COVID-12 Task Force. County officials are currently not recommending closure of schools. However, it is still unclear whether the second person in Mecklenburg County lives in the area.
