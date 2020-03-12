Charlotte St. Patrick’s Day Parade postponed as coronavirus concerns grow

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The 2020 Charlotte St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been postponed due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
The parade, which was scheduled to take place this Saturday, March 14, will be rescheduled on a later, yet-to-be-announced, date. Parade organizers said Thursday afternoon that they were informed about the decision from the City of Charlotte.
“As always, thank you all for your support. While we are sad to announce the postponement, we want everyone to stay safe and healthy,” organizers posted on Facebook. “Please check our website and Facebook page for future announcements.”
This comes just hours after health officials confirmed that two people in Mecklenburg County tested positive for COVID-19, bringing North Carolina’s total confirmed cases to 14 at that time.
Multiple other events, including Rich & Bennett’s St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl, have either been canceled or postponed due to fears about the spread of the coronavirus.
