Charlotte NBA fans react to NBA suspending season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The National Basketball Association has suspended its season following a player’s positive test for the coronavirus.
The league confirmed in a press release Wednesday night that a player from the Utah Jazz had preliminarily tested positive for the coronavirus.
After the test result was reported, Wednesday night’s game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder was canceled. The release states that the affected player was not in the arena with the rest of the team.
The press release also states that the league is suspending the season until further notice and will use the hiatus to determine the next steps with regards to moving forward with the coronavirus pandemic.
NBA fans outside of the Spectrum Center Wednesday night were shocked to hear the news.
“I’m disappointed. I was looking forward to the playoffs,” said NBA fan Zontaevious Byers.
Travis Jones, another NBA fan, explained that he understands the league’s decision, but doesn’t like it.
“They shouldn’t have, but at the same time they trying to protect all the players, so I support that one, but at the same time I don’t support it,” said Jones.
