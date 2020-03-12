Carolina Panthers staff to work from home, travel limited due to coronavirus fears

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Carolina Panthers released a statement Thursday announcing that staff will work from home and travel will be limited due to the global coronavirus outbreak.
“Tepper Sports & Entertainment (TSE) understands and appreciates the concerns and questions around COVID-19 preparedness and considers the health and safety of our patrons, performers and staff our highest priority,” the team statement read.
Outside of a few exceptions, Panthers officials say they have instructed staff to work from home and have limited travel for Panthers coaches and scouts until further notice.
The team will continue to prepare for the upcoming league year.
The announcement says Tepper Sports & Entertainment will continue to closely monitor developments and remain in contact with local health officials.
