Camp Lejeune reports first presumptive positive coronavirus case

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. – A Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune dependent patient tested presumptively positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, officials announced Thursday.
The person is receiving treatment in isolation with their family who has also been in isolation at a home on base due to a high risk of exposure to a known COVID-19 patient outside of the local area.
The test results are pending confirmation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. None of the other family members who were also exposed to the known COVID-19 patient have tested positive for the virus at this time.
Given the circumstances, officials say it was determined by NMCCL the patient did not contract the infection through community transmission. The family had been in quarantine since before the symptoms presented so the risk of spread from this source is very unlikely.
As directed by health professionals, they remain in isolation on the base in accordance with CDC protocol and are under strict supervision of NMCCL.
“The Marine Corps is committed to protecting the health of our communities. We will continue to monitor the situation and coordinate with U.S. health agencies and to preserve the wellness of our service members and families,” a Facebook post read.
