Arkansas Gov: 6 presumptive positive tests for coronavirus

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Thursday afternoon that a total of six people have presumptive positive tests for coronavirus as of Thursday afternoon.
In a press conference, Hutchinson announced that the 6 people have been from Pulaski, Saline, Jefferson, and Grant counties.
Due to those positive tests, schools in those counties have been closed for 2 weeks.
A person working at Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock is one of those six people who has tested positive for COVID-19.
KATV reports the hospital learned Wednesday that the worker had been exposed to the virus.
The person was tested in coordination with the Arkansas Department of Health and the results were presumptive positive, according to an email to hospital staffers.
The hospital is working to identify all staff members and patients who came into contact with the worker.
The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.
Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Wednesday the state’s first presumptive case during a news conference. That person is being treated at a Pine Bluff hospital.
The governor has declared a public health emergency.
