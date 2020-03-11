Weather stays warm until the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The high temperature hit 70° in Charlotte on Tuesday despite the limited sunshine and occasional showers that passed through the region. With a little extra sunshine today, we’ll have no problem jumping into the middle 70s this afternoon. The warm-weather trend will continue through Friday until a cold front knocks daytime high temperatures down around 20° by late weekend.
Warm days…yes. But don’t look for any gorgeous days any time soon as stalled, weak fronts hanging around will keep the weather unsettled with scattered light showers from time to time through the balance of the week. But overall there’s more to like than not like in this forecast. At least for now.
There is a small chance for a late-day shower today, though the chance is very low. A slightly better chance for a shower or even a thunderstorm arrives late Thursday through the midday hours on Friday as the cold front mentioned above blows through the region.
Behind that front, cooler 60s arrive Saturday with a small chance for a shower. Model guidance is now suggesting a wet and cold end to the weekend, and so a first alert has been hoisted for Sunday when we likely won’t get out of the 50s with an increasing likelihood of rain that could linger into early next week.
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
