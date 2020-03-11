Va. man accused of meeting York Co. teen online, breaking into her home for sex

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A Virginia man is behind bars more than a year after he allegedly broke into the York County home of a 15-year-old girl he met online to commit sexual offenses.
Records show that 59-year-old John DiGeronimo, of Alexandria, Va., was booked on March 7 in York County. He charged with two counts of second-degree sex/criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 16, two counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of first-degree burglary.
The alleged incident happened at the 15-year-old victim’s home in York County in November 2018. Investigators say DiGeronimo met the victim online, but did not say how or on what platform.
On Nov. 25, 2018, warrants state, DiGeronimo went into the girl’s home at night “without consent and with the intent to commit criminal sexual conduct” with the victim.
The warrants state investigators believe DiGeronimo “willfully and unlawfully violated [S.C. law] by encouraging, facilitating, and assisting a minor to engage in sexual activity for the purpose of producing material that contains a visual representation depicting this activity.”
Officials say the charges are based on victim statements and the recovery of evidence, according to the warrants.
No further information about the case has been released.
