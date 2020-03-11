Tenn. officials confirm remains found to be missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Wednesday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed that remains found by investigators last week belong to missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell.
TBI announced the discovery of the remains March 6 in Blountville, Tennessee.
Authorities say they received information that led them to search property belonging to the father, brother and grandmother of Evelyn’s mother, Megan Boswell, on Muddy Creek Road. During the search, investigators found the toddler’s remains.
Family told authorities that the 15-month-old was last seen Dec. 26, 2019, but she wasn’t reported missing until Feb. 18.
TBI issued an Amber Alert Feb. 19
On Feb. 22, TBI tracked down and arrested two individuals traveling in a gray 2007 BMW who were believed to have information regarding Boswell’s whereabouts.
William McCloud and Angela Boswell, Evelyn’s grandmother, were found driving the BMW that had been reported stolen in Wilkes County, according to Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office.
The 15-month-old’s mother was arrested and charged with false reporting by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Feb. 25.
According to court documents, Megan Boswell told Sullivan County investigators Feb. 18 that Evelyn’s father, Ethan Perry, had the girl and Megan was supposed to meet him the next day to pick her up. Detectives later learned Perry is in the U.S. Army stationed at Fort Polk, Louisiana and he did not have Evelyn.
Investigators searched a pond in North Carolina Feb. 26 for evidence Evelyn’s disappearance but came up empty-handed.
According to our sister station, WLVT, property records show a home near the pond is owned by a family member of William McCloud, Angela Boswell’s boyfriend.
Megan Boswell appeared before a judge March 2. The judge denied the request by Boswell’s lawyer to reduce her bond from $25,000 to $10,000.
She appeared before a Sullivan County judge Monday who raised her bond to $150,000.
Investigators say they found clothing matching the description of the clothes Evelyn was last seen in as well as other child’s clothing, toys and diapers.
Megan Boswell’s case is expected to be bound over to a grand jury in April.
