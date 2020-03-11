Spring-like temperatures this week – until the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The high temperature hit 70 degrees on Tuesday despite the limited sunshine and occasional showers that passed through the region.
With a little extra sunshine on Wednesday we should have no problem jumping into the low and mid 70s and that trend will continue through Friday until a cold front knocks temperatures down around 20 degrees dropping the daytime highs into the mid 50s by late weekend.
Don’t look for any gorgeous days any time soon as stalled, weak fronts hanging around will keep the weather unsettled with scattered light showers from time to time through the balance of the week.
But overall there’s more to like than not like in this forecast.
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
