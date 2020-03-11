SouthPark Mall evacuated due to fire alarm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - SouthPark Mall in south Charlotte was evacuated Wednesday morning due to a fire alarm, according to firefighters.
The entire mall, including employees and shoppers, were evacuated just before noon. Fire officials confirmed that a fire alarm was the cause of the evacuation, but no further information was released.
There is no word on whether an actual fire was reported or what stores may have been affected.
Officials have not said when people would be allowed back in the mall.
