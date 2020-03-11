School districts in the Carolinas making decisions about travel amid coronavirus fears

(WBTV) - Several local school districts are beginning to announce plans to suspend travel and field trips due to coronavirus fears as North Carolina is currently under a state of emergency.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is suspending all travel due to coronavirus concerns. With this announcement, all district-sponsored trips of any kind for staff or students are suspended for now, school officials say.
“The coronavirus crisis continues to be extremely fluid. Here is what we have decided to do as of today, March 10. Please note that because things can change so quickly, we may be taking other actions in days to come,” a CMS press release read.
Union County Public Schools is cancelling all sponsored field trips and Rowan-Salisbury Schools have also cancelled all out-of-county field trips.
“As a safety precaution and proactive measure to reduce the risk of exposure to coronavirus, until further notice, Union County Public Schools is cancelling all UCPS-sponsored field trips for students and out-of-district professional development for staff,” a message on the school’s website reads.
Iredell-Statesville Schools are also suspending all school-related out-of-country travel for staff and students - excluding athletics pending guidance from the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) in regard to athletic events - beginning March 17, and lasting until further notice.
“It is the desire of district administration to keep you informed about the coronavirus. We have convened a COVID-19 Task Force to meet routinely to discuss this fluid and ever-changing situation,” a release from Iredell-Statesville Schools said. “Should further precautions need to be taken, we will report them to you immediately.”
Cabarrus County Schools cancelled all international and out-of-county field trips for students and professional development trips for staff effective Thursday, March 12.
The announcements are coming after Governor Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency for North Carolina. As of March 10, 2020, seven people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19.
In South Carolina, seven people have also tested positive for coronavirus. Health officials say one of the seven people from South Carolina flew into Charlotte-Douglas International Airport.
The North Carolina Division of Public Health has established a call line at 1-866-462-3821 to address general questions about coronavirus from the public.
