School districts in the Carolinas making decisions about travel amid coronavirus fears

#CabCoSchools continues to take safety precautions to reduce the risk of spreading the COVID-19 (coronavirus). ⁣ ⁣ ⚠️ Effective Thursday, March 12, 2020, all international and out-of-county field trips for students and professional development trips for staff are cancelled.⁣ ⁣ Visit our district website for more information. Link in bio 🔗