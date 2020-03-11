Reward offered for information after severely burned dog found in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest after a severely burned dog was found in North Charleston on Sunday.
Officials with the Charleston Animal Society said the dog, a black staffie-mix nicknamed “Harvey,” was found on Harvey Avenue near I-26 and Azalea Avenue.
“The origins of Harvey’s burns are suspicious and our animal cruelty expert cannot rule out foul play,” CAS officials said.
CAS officials are offering a $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and felony conviction of those responsible for Harvey’s condition.
“We are providing this animal treatment to reduce his pain and to help his healing,” said Charleston Animal Society Associate Director of Veterinary Care Dr. Leigh Jamison. “His prognosis right now is guarded.” Harvey is receiving pain medicine, wound care and I-V fluids. He was picked up by North Charleston Animal Control Officers and brought to Charleston Animal Society March 8th.
You can send tips to cruelty@charlestonanimalsociety.org or call (843) 329-1545.
“One of our core principles is to fight cruelty wherever it exists, and part of that is finding out how dogs and cats that come in injured like this one – got into that condition in the first place,” said Charleston Animal Society Chief Strategy Officer Aldwin Roman, CAWA. “We are hoping someone steps forward and lets us know who this dog is so we can do what’s best for him.”
