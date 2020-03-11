Racism is the unexpected and unpleasant side effect of coronavirus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There is an unexpected and unpleasant side effect to the coronavirus, and it’s apparently racism.
Several Asian families in the Charlotte area are reporting that they have been the target of verbal abuse from people blaming them for the coronavirus.
Tuesday night at a CMS board meeting, one parent said she wasn’t just concerned about the physical safety of students, but was concerned for their emotional safety when it comes to bullying about the origin of this virus.
“I’m standing before you to urge the district to take preventative measures against anti Asian racist remarks, comments, and bullying that I’ve already seen occur in this district," said Benna Haas.
CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston responded quickly, saying the district will not tolerate racist remarks or behavior.
“When such behavior occurs we need to make sure were being vigilant and the appropriate consequences occurs," Winston said.
Others in the community have told similar stories. A woman who is a member of an online group for Asian families in the Charlotte area told WBTV that she’s seen examples of Asian children approached in restaurants and stores and asked if they have the “China virus,” and are then told they needed to be wearing masks.
Another woman told me that she is purposely “laying low” with her family because of comments that have been made. She said her son asked to go to a local mall over the weekend and she would not let him go because of what had been said on other occasions.
Those families are dealing with the potential for verbal abuse in different ways. In one case the mother is talking to her son about the possibility that there will be verbal abuse and advising him to ignore it.
An Asian mother who spoke to WBTV and wished to remain anonymous, said that she had not experienced any negative comments or actions, but knew other Asians who had such an experience.
“I have some fear, but have not experienced anything first hand. We are being prepared for it just in case.”
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.