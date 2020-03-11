Plaza Midwood’s Central Square tenants consider whether to stay or go amid redevelopment uncertainty

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A developer that is involved in several large projects in Charlotte will soon begin work on another in Plaza Midwood.
Central Square, the 12-acre space near Pecan and Central Avenues will look very different. Right now, that space houses several local businesses that are wondering if they will be a part of the property’s future.
“Everything’s kind of real quiet right now,” DJ Makowski says.
Makowski is part owner of The Hair Loft, a newer business on the property, celebrating its year anniversary this week. His salon is one of several businesses who would like to know if they can stay.
“We’d just like to know what the plans are, moving forward,” he says.
Developer Crosland Southeast, also connected to Charlotte’s Eastland Mall development, is buying this 12-acre space. The developer says the development will be pedestrian friendly, and stick with Plaza Midwood’s unique character.
Neighbors hope that means hanging onto small, local businesses.
“We want to keep those here, and that would continue to make it unique,” Plaza Midwood Neighborhood Association President Wes Turner says.
Crosland says the project will take four to five years. In addition to retail and restaurants, the group wants to add office space and homes.
“Change is coming to Plaza Midwood, we all know that, and change is a little scary” Turner says. “We’re hoping the developers will be open to feedback from neighbors.”
The group has said it is. A statement sent from Crosland Southeast and partner Nuveen Real Estate to WBTV Wednesday reads, in part, “We look forward to meeting with area residents and stakeholders in the near future.”
Business owners like Makowski are wondering if they will be part of that conversation.
“It’s kind of 50-50,” he says. “Some people are panicking, looking at different places. We’re going to stay put right now.”
