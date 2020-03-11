Person killed in northeast Charlotte shooting, homicide investigation underway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a reported shooting in northeast Charlotte Tuesday night.
The incident happened on Wit Way, not far from East WT Harris Boulevard.
Emergency medical officials initially said that one person had been taken from the scene to the hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police later revealed that the person has been pronounced dead. This person has not been identified.
Detectives are investigating a homicide in the area.
There’s no word on what happened, how many people were involved, any possible suspects or arrests.
This is a developing story and officials did not provide any other details.
