Local colleges announce plans concerning on-campus classes amid coronavirus pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Local colleges and universities are beginning to announce plans concerning on-campus classes as the World Health Organization has declared the coronavirus (COVID-19) as a global pandemic.
Multiple schools are reassuring their campus communities of increased vigilance around public health and making plans for the possibility students will not be able to attend in-person classes in the coming weeks or months due to the coronavirus.
No local colleges had known cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday. Two North Carolina counties, Wake and Chatham, have seven cases total but none on college campuses, the News & Observer reported Tuesday. Gov. Roy Cooper has declared a state of emergency.
University of South Carolina in Lancaster
Classes at the University of South Carolina in Lancaster will be canceled for the week after spring break (March 16 – 22). All campus events next week will also be canceled. From Monday, March 23 through Friday, April 3, all face-to-face instruction in lectures, discussion sections, seminars and other similar classroom settings will be suspended and move to virtual instruction. The university will remain open, including residence halls, food services and limited transit.
Students at USC Lancaster are encouraged not to return to campus during the period of March 16 through April 3, although they will not be forbidden from doing so. Students are urged to use their best judgement when making this decision, taking into account any preexisting health conditions and alternative housing options.
UNC Charlotte and Appalachian State University
On Wednesday, officials announced that all schools within the UNC System, including UNC Charlotte and Appalachian State University, will end in-person classes and transition to alternative course delivery by March 20 due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak.
UNC Charlotte officials say they are are meeting now to determine how this guidance will be implemented at UNC Charlotte. Officials say they will assess the situation each Monday and communicate regularly with the campus community.
Davidson College
Davidson College is also preparing its faculty, staff and students for the possibility of holding classes online, according to the Charlotte Observer.
“Our two primary platforms would be Moodle and Zoom, a videoconference system,” said Jay Pfeifer, college spokesman.
Wingate University
Wingate University sent similar information to students and employees and suggested, “When feasible, consider utilizing conference-call technology such as Zoom, Facetime or Skype for meetings.” Wingate officials also advised professors to “prepare now to facilitate classes remotely for up to 30 days.” Classes could be taught using Canvas, an online course platform, and professors could record lectures for students to watch on video from home.
Central Piedmont Community College
Central Piedmont Community College professors have been asked to prepare for the possibility of delivering classes virtually, according to the Charlotte Observer. However, any future decision to move instruction out of classrooms will have to be made in consultation with the North Carolina Community College System and the Mecklenburg County Health Department.
Queens University
Queens University officials say faculty are proactively preparing for the potential need to transition teaching and learning into an online environment.
Jennifer Johnson, a spokeswoman for Queens University, said that professors are “well-versed” in online instruction and that staff members are available to help faculty make the transition.
