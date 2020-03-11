Kings Mountain man in quarantine after cruise with coronavirus patients

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Don and Lynn Yarbro of Kings Mountain, N.C. were among the hundreds of people quarantined aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship.
Early Wednesday morning he arrived at the Dobbins Air Force base in Georgia where he will be held for 14 days of quarantine. His wife Lynn had to stay back at an Oakland, California hospital after they docked.
“The minute you come off the cruise ship they check your fever and ask you questions,” Don Yarbro said.
Don says his wife Lynn contracted bronchitis and stayed behind at a hospital.
“It does make me nervous, but I didn’t have an option to stay,” he said.
Don will stay at the air force base for 14 days of quarantine.
“It’s like a motel of some sort,” he said. “It’s got rooms and all in it and it’s a fenced in area facility by itself.”
Throughout all of this his employees back in Kings Mountain are holding down the fort at his local trucking business.
“I was in shock that Monday morning when they said we didn’t go get Don,” employee Roxanne Wright said. “They’re all quarantined they’re just floating in the ocean.”
Wright says it’s not the same without Don.
“A couple people who know him check on him see if we heard from him, we try to keep in touch with him as much as we can,” she said.
They’re praying Lynn will be OK, especially because she recently fought lung cancer. Don is leaning on his faith.
“I just know it’s all in God’s hands and it’s for a reason,” he said.
Wednesday night, Yarbro told WBTV the rest of the Kings Mountain crew was also heading to the air force base. His wife is staying in the hospital and her friend, Wanda, was moved back into the cruise ship. She was also experiencing bronchitis symptoms.
