Howard, NC A&T meet in MEAC quarters

VETERAN PRESENCE: Both of these teams have relied heavily on their seniors this year. Ronald Jackson, Andre Jackson and Devin Haygood have combined to score 44 percent of NC A&T's points this season and 47 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For Howard, Charles Williams, Wayne Bristol Jr. and Nate Garvey have scored 58 percent of the team's points this season, including 80 percent of all Bison points over their last five.