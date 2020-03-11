Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Garrison Brooks scored 20 points, Brandon Robinson added 17 points on five 3-pointers and North Carolina extended its season with a 78-56 win over Virginia Tech on Tuesday night in the opening round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament. Armando Bacot added 12 points and 11 rebounds and Cole Anthony chipped in with 10 points and eight rebounds in the win. UNC entered the tournament as the last seed, No. 14 overall, following a disastrous regular season for a school with a proud history of winning the ACC Tournament 18 times, second only to Duke's 21 titles. Hunter Cattoor had 14 points for Virginia Tech.
DETROIT (AP) — Justin Williams scored a tiebreaking goal 1:38 into the final period, and Sebastian Aho added two goals later in the third to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 5-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings. Morgan Geekie and Nino Niederreiter also scored for Carolina, which extended its winning streak to three games. Tyler Bertuzzi and Christoffer Ehn scored for the Red Wings, who had their modest two-game winning streak snapped. Petr Mrazek, who had been dealing with a concussion, played in goal for Carolina for the first time since Feb. 22. He made 23 saves against his former team.
UNDATED (AP) — The Panthers have signed quarterback Kyle Allen to a one-year contract extension. Allen was an exclusive rights free agent, meaning the Panthers essentially held his rights. The 24-year-old Allen replaced Cam Newton in Week 3 last season. He started off his second NFL season by leading Carolina to four straight wins, but struggled down the stretch and was eventually replaced by rookie Will Grier. It's unclear where Allen stands on the team's depth chart.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Justin Champagnie scored a career-high 31 points, and Pittsburgh defeated Wake Forest 81-72 in the opening round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament. Trey McGowens scored 14 points and Xavier Johnson added 10 points and eight assists for the Pitt (16-16), the tournament's 13th seed. Twelfth-seeded Wake Forest was led by Olivier Sarr's 20 points and 13 rebounds. Isaiah Mucius had 19 points and Brandon Childress added 17 for the Demon Deacons (13-18). Pitt advances to play NC State in the second round on Wednesday.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Auburn coach Bruce Pearl believes with the parity in the Southeastern Conference that a handful of teams could do the same thing his Tigers did in last year's league tournament and run the table. SEC teams can lock up an automatic NCAA Tournament berth by winning four games in as many days in Nashville, Tennessee. Auburn did it last year en route to its first Final Four berth in school history. Pearl sees Kentucky as being superior team this year with everyone else having a good shot in a wide-open field.
UNDATED (AP) — Mississippi State's Reggie Perry and Arkansas' Mason Jones have been named The Associated Press Southeastern Conference players of the year. Texas A&M''s Buzz Williams has garnered coach of the year honors in his first SEC season. In voting by an AP panel Perry and Jones each were named on four of the 14 ballots.. Perry and Jones also headlined the AP All-SEC first team along with Alabama's Kira Lewis Jr. and Kentucky's Nick Richards and Immanuel Quickley. Georgia freshman Anthony Edwards was named newcomer of the year.