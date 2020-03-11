Health officials announce eighth case of coronavirus in North Carolina

(WBTV) - Health officials have announced an eighth case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in North Carolina on Wednesday.
Officials say an additional person from Wake County has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total of positive cases in North Carolina to eight.
The tests, conducted by the North Carolina State Laboratory of Public Health, are presumptively positive and will be confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lab.
Officials say the person is doing well and is isolating at home. This case is related to a traveler from Indiana who visited Biogen in Raleigh last week. The Wake County Public Health Division will work to identify close contacts.
Gov. Roy Cooper was in Charlotte Wednesday to provide an update on coronavirus in North Carolina after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic.
“All of our lives are going to change in some way in response to this virus,” Cooper said.
Tuesday, Cooper declared a state of emergency in North Carolina amid concerns of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Health officials say the next step in an epidemic is community spread, where it’s unknown where a person’s case came from. “We are not there yet,” state health officials said.
“This is spread through respiratory droplets," health officials said of coronavirus.
The Centers for Disease Control announced they were awarding North Carolina $13,820,515 in support of the COVID-19 response.
"State and local health departments are on the frontlines of responding to the COVID-19 outbreak, and we are deeply grateful for their work,” said HHS Secretary Alex Azar. “CDC is distributing this new funding extremely rapidly, as called for by Congress. President Trump, and his entire administration will continue working to ensure state and local jurisdictions have the resources they need to keep Americans safe and healthy.”
Although Cooper said Wednesday that North Carolina has not yet received all of the novel coronavirus testing supplies it needs from the CDC to continue testing in the way it wants. Cooper and the State Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Tilson said the state has enough kits to test 250 people from supplies provided to North Carolina by the CDC. Cooper says they are looking at third parties to provide additional testing. For example, he says LabCorp has found an FDA approved testing that does not require the same supplies need from the CDC test.
“The more people we can get tested, the more we will know. That has been a priority for us is to find new ways to be able to provide these tests to people,” Gov. Cooper said.
Monday’s five additional North Carolina cases were all linked to people who traveled to Boston in late February to attend a BioGen conference. Several cases of COVID-19 across the country have been tied to the conference. Cooper expects more positive cases to be linked to the conference.
The new cases announced are based in Wake County, but are not related to the Wake County individual who tested positive last week. All are in isolation at their respective homes.
The Mecklenburg County Emergency Operation Center (EOC) was activated to support Mecklenburg County Public Health and other health partners in planning for potential effects of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Mecklenburg County. At this time there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County. The activation of the EOC allows for response partners to coordinate more effectively and to establish protocols and pre-stage resources should they become necessary.
“I think we’re going to start seeing more across the state – maybe related to this conference, but I think we’re going to start seeing more from other exposures as well,” state health officials said Tuesday during a press conference with Cooper.
“We are making no recommendations about canceling anything,” Cooper said of events, although he does recommend separating people as much as possible and to keep sanitizer on hand.
State officials said they are not planning to cancel schools at this time over the virus, as children appear to be at low risk. Closures may be recommended to sanitize a facility for any reason, including if a positive case is tied to a facility.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is suspending all field-trip travel due to coronavirus concerns. With this announcement, all district-sponsored trips of any kind for staff or students are suspended for now, school officials say.
Chief of Staff of Emergency Management says the state of emergency operations center is being activated.
“It could be months,” health officials said regarding how long this virus could stick around.
As part of the state of emergency, health officials are recommending anyone at high risk - those 65-years and older, those with underlying health issues or compromised immune systems - avoid events and gatherings with large crowds and any air travel.
Major Charlotte-area hospital systems Atrium and Novant are restricting visitors due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The hospitals, in conjunction with CaroMonth Health, Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge, Cone Health, Randolph Health, and Wake Forest Baptist Health, made the announcement Wednesday.
“Effective immediately, only immediate family members, aged 13 and over, will be able to take part in hospital visiting hours unless deemed absolutely necessary by the patient’s healthcare team,” the hospitals say.
The restrictions will apply to all visitors under age 13, regardless of whether they are healthy.
All visitors with flu-like symptoms, regardless of age, will not be allowed in patient areas of the hospitals.
“This is a rapidly evolving situation,” Atrium says, as the hospitals take additional steps to help control the spread of coronavirus.
The CDC is actively working to increase access to testing for those who are worried they may have contracted COVID-19.
“For those that have flu or cold-like symptoms, please stay home from work or school until you have no fever for at least 48 hours without Tylenol, Advil/Ibuprofen or other fever lowering medicines,” Atrium advises.
In South Carolina, seven people have also tested positive for coronavirus. Health officials say one of the seven people from South Carolina flew into Charlotte-Douglas International Airport.
Because COVID-19 is most commonly spread through respiratory droplets, North Carolinians should take the same measures that health care providers recommend to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses, including washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, staying home if you are sick and covering coughs and sneezes with your elbow.
Any returning traveler, both internationally and domestic, should do self-monitoring, state officials say. Those that experience any fever or lower-respiratory symptoms are asked to contact their medical provider.
North Carolinians with questions or concerns about COVID-19 can call the COVID-19 phone line toll-free at 866-462-3821. This helpline is staffed by the North Carolina Poison Control 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.