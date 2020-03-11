Group claims CMS rule aids in suspension gap between black and white students

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The Education Committee from the Black Political Caucus has an issue with Charlotte Mecklenburg School District’s student code of conduct.
Dee Rankin is chair of the committee and he is concerned the suspension rate for black students is much higher than white students and he believes a CMS rule allows that to happen.
During the 2018-19 school year more than 20,000 CMS students received a short term suspension. Of that number 14,118 students were black and 1,515 were white.
“There’s way too much discretion at the school level district-wide because there is no standard set for administration or teachers,” Rankin said.
Rankin is concerned that parents have no recourse if their children are suspended. The rule states “Students are not entitled to appeal a principal’s decision to impose a short-term suspension to the superintendent or the Board of Education.” In other words whatever the principal decides happens.
“The problem is there’s no standard way of handling discipline district wide,” Rankin said. “So what occurs in one learning community say on the West side can be handled totally different in the South side and that’s the issue.”
The maximum time for a short term suspension is 10 days. A short term suspension could be for insubordination to disruptive behavior. Janeen Bryant is with the Center for Racial Equity in Education. She is a CMS parent whose child was almost suspended for saying a curse word in the hallways.
“She was supposed to be given three days in school suspension,” Bryant said. " It was in May - right before testing preparation period."
The school didn’t follow a procedure causing her daughter not to get suspended. If it wasn’t for that, her daughter would have been suspended and there would have been nothing Bryant could have done. The mother thinks this could have long term effects.
“When students have a disciplinary touch at school - so that’s a write up, a referral, a suspension - we know by research that indicates that they are very likely to go into the criminal justice system,” Bryant said.
Rankin and Bryant want the rule change to give parents a voice. They believe it would be a game changer.
“It radically changes the outcomes,” Bryant said, “And it helps to meet the parents and students right where they are - if you think you were treated unfairly - then you have the right, and the privilege and the space to say that.”
The plan is to approach the policy committee about this change. Another recommendation is to involve others when it comes to discipline instead of just depending on the principal to make the final decision.
“To think about how to create review boards,” Bryant said. “That are equitably representing the school and the population of the school.”
Rankin believes there will be challenges.
“Get the policy passed number one,” Rankin said. “And for CMS to buy-in. I think that is going to be the first challenge and then from there making sure it’s being implemented correctly.”
Rankin says some of the members of the policy committee agree with him. But it will take the full board to make the final decision.
“I want fairness number one,” Rankin said. “I want this gap between the minority and their white counterparts to be reduced.”
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.