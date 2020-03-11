Food banks preparing to help families as coronavirus continues to spread

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As more companies work on technology that might let employees work from home, charities say the coronavirus could impact workers without solid benefits by making them stay home without pay.
Food banks are already stepping up. Over at Loaves and Fishes, they expect the demand for food to go up as more people find themselves having to self-quarantine. The Executive Director, Tina Postel, also says they’re going to need more volunteers to keep up and be able to feed those families.
“Now is the time for preparation before the virus even arrives here there’s a lot of work that we’ve been doing behind the scene,” said Postel.
Though Mecklenburg County is still low considered low risk for the virus, she sees the potential of a problem looming and has been planning to help families impacted since last Friday.
“When you have a family member that might lose some hours at work or their wages are lost for any reason, they might have to make the difficult decision on whether or not to buy groceries or pay the rent this month,” said Postel.
If Postel can help it, that won’t happen on her watch. If you have it to give, she’s asking you consider donating to her food bank – or any other credible one who directly helps those in need – so these groups can continue to serve. The last thing she wants to see is resources run out and the coronavirus leaving families hungry.
“People are struggling now as a result of lost wages. We have a warehouse full of food do not hesitate to reach out if you are struggling to put groceries on your table,” said Postel.
Loaves and Fishes don’t typically make house calls to deliver food but Postel says if there’s a situation where you can’t leave the house because of the coronavirus, they are working on finding drivers to be able to send food over. That’s another reason why she’s looking for more volunteers.
If you want to help out, or if you need this resource call 704-523-4333
