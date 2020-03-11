Duo accused of drinking, smoking pot in Walmart parking lot with children in car

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Two men were arrested Tuesday after deputies say they were caught drinking beer and smoking marijuana in a vehicle with two young children in the parking lot of a Chester County Walmart.
Jemond Meadows and Jerome Brown are both charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, two counts of child neglect, open container, and a child restraint violation.
The incident happened at the Walmart on J A Cochran Bypass. Police say a concerned citizen spotted the duo drinking beer and smoking marijuana inside the vehicle and alerted authorities. When officers approached the vehicle, the report states, they could see Meadows and Brown drinking Bud Light and smelled the marijuana.
Two children, ages 2 and 9, were in the back seat, police say.
When officers searched the vehicle, the report states they found three open containers of Bud Light in the driver and passenger floorboards, a bag of marijuana and a sock containing seven .38 special rounds.
Both Meadows and Brown were arrested on the charges and the children’s mother was called and they were turned over to her.
No further information has been released.
