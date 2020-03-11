Dump truck crashes into car in western Rowan, pinning car and driver beneath cab

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was seriously hurt after his car was struck by a dump truck on Highway 70 in western Rowan County.
The accident happened on Statesville Blvd near Barringer Road and West Rowan Middle School.
Witnesses at the scene said that a Geo Metro was hit and dragged by a dump truck. Troopers at the scene did not say what led to the accident. The car was upside down underneath the cab of the dump truck. The driver of the car was pinned in.
Firefighters and rescue workers used air bags to lift the truck to get to the car and get the driver.
A medical helicopter from Novant Health landed on a ball field at West Rowan Middle School to pick up the driver. was airlifted from the scene to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
The truck driver was not hurt. There’s no word yet on charges.
No additional information was released.
