Don’t get too used to the sunshine... clouds moving in Wednesday evening

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a fair amount of sunshine for the first part of the day, look for an increase in cloud cover through Wednesday afternoon and evening.
A few stray showers are possible as the day comes to a close as well. But even with mostly cloudy skies, high temperatures will manage to hit the low to mid 70s across the WBTV viewing area.
Thursday will start off quite mild and calm before few scattered showers and thunderstorms make a pass through the area. Overall the chance for rain is only around 20-30%. Friday will give way to slightly higher chance for rain as the front triggering the unsettled weather finally exits the region.
Highs will return the 70s Thursday and Friday before temperatures take a tumble into the weekend.
Dry skies and highs in the 50s are expected Saturday ahead another, more impressive round of Sunday. A First Alert has been declared for what will likely be damp and cool start to the final week of winter.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
