DHEC: Woman tests positive for coronavirus in Lancaster County, S.C.

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) are investigating a possible case of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in Lancaster County, South Carolina.
“The new case is a woman from Lancaster County. A contact investigation is underway, and at this time there is no known travel outside the state or known contact with another case,” DHEC reports on their website. “Her samples tested positive at DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory. The patient is currently hospitalized and isolated. DHEC is working with the healthcare facility and taking routine measures to prevent possible spread.”
While the woman tested positive at DHEC’s lab, the results will need to be confirmed by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), however “DHEC treats all presumptive positives as cases of COVID-19," the report states.
Presumptive positives mean samples from the patients tested positive for coronavirus at DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory, but those results are required to be confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It takes about 24-48 hours for the CDC to confirm the samples that they receive.
“Our top priorities remain preventing spread of the disease and protecting public health,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist. “Our systems for protecting public health are working. We’re continuing to work with the CDC and our state and local partners, however, based on what’s occurring in other states and countries, we expect community spread to grow.”
This marks the tenth case of COVID-19 in South Carolina, with eight presumptive cases and two confirmed by the CDC. As of Wednesday afternoon, DHEC had tested 51 people for COVID-19, including those diagnosed cases.
