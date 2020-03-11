Coronavirus concerns cancel some Charlotte, local area events. Here’s the latest.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Local schools have canceled field trips as well as employee travel and government officials are monitoring the latest on the new coronavirus.
In Charlotte, as of Wednesday morning, health officials said there were no known cases of COVID-19 in the community. On Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency for North Carolina. Cooper is expected to speak in Charlotte Wednesday afternoon.
Concern over public health has prompted hospital visitor restrictions, universities across the state to plan for holding lectures remotely, local businesses to amend work-from-home and sick leave policies, and airlines to cut some flights while CLT airport increases its cleaning regime. A city of Charlotte spokesman says government officials are considering how to handle future public meetings if those need to be postponed or canceled.
Here’s a list of events that are canceled locally due to concerns over public health. This list will be updated over time. Additionally, information about events scheduled for the Charlotte Convention Center is here.
CHARLOTTE CHECKERS SKATE PARTY
The American Hockey League team has canceled its Sunday, March 15, post-game skate-with-players event. All remaining Checkers home games are currently scheduled to proceed as normal, team officials said Tuesday.
The Checkers also are:
- Adding more cleaning staff for every Checkers game, to clean and sanitize various surfaces throughout the coliseum.
- Doing more frequent “deep cleaning” and sanitizing of “high-traffic and high-touch areas,” according to a team news release
- Ensuring soap is available in all restrooms and placing hand sanitizer throughout the arena.
- Posting Centers for Disease Control signage regarding proper hand washing and personal hygiene in various locations in the arena.
- Providing more training for all cleaning staff.
- Having an outside infectious disease expert evaluate procedures.
Details: GoCheckers.com.
BANKING CONFERENCE
The March 25 ABCs of Banking Law program and the March 26-27 Banking Institute in Charlotte were canceled Wednesday “due to the public health crisis” that has led to travel restrictions by many organizations, said Lissa Broome, director of the Center for Banking and Finance at UNC School of Law.
“With fewer speakers and panelists able to attend, we did not want to compromise the quality of the program,” Broome said in announcing the cancellations.
Registration fees will be refunded, she said. Those who planned to attend should cancel their hotel reservations at The Ritz-Carlton as soon as possible at 704-547-2244.
For questions regarding conference registration, contact Laura Gough at goughl@email.unc.edu; 919-962-1679 and questions on hotel reservations, contact Jackie Ward at jcward@unc.edu. Any other conference-related matters, contact Jennifer Dela Rosa at jdelarosa@unc.edu; 919-843-9288.
2020 AUDUBON NORTH CAROLINA SUMMIT
The upcoming summit in Charlotte has been postponed until the fall to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, Andrew Hutson, Audubon North Carolina executive director, announced Wednesday.
Refunds will be issued by March 20 to the 100 people who registered for the summit, which the Mecklenburg Audubon Society spent a year planning, Hutson said.
Members are invited to register for two upcoming events: An April 17 webinar on Fundamentals of Effective and Winning Advocacy Campaigns; and spring migration virtual field trip on April 18.
Details: NC.Audubon.org.
CABARRUS SENIOR HEALTH AND WELLNESS EXPO
The county postponed Wednesday’s free expo at the Cabarrus Arena and Events Center. It’s now scheduled for June 17.
The postponement followed the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services recommendation that those over 65 or those with underlying health conditions avoid large gatherings, according to the county.
Details: www.cabarruscounty.us.
BAXTER VILLAGE-FORT MILL SPRING FESTIVAL & ST. PATRICK’S PARADE
The annual festival and parade, scheduled for Saturday, March 14, has been canceled amid coronavirus community spread concerns, said Mike Martoccia, director of activities for Baxter Village/Fort Mill.
The annual event draws a crowd of at least 8,000 and 125 vendors, he said.
NC REALTORS EVENTS
NC Realtors, a trade association representing more than 48,000 real estate professionals statewide, has postponed all planned events and suspended non-essential travel for staff and volunteer leaders until April 17.
Association officials took the measures “out of an abundance of caution for the association’s members, staff, their families, and the community at large,” according to a statement on NCRealtors.org.
NORTH MECKLENBURG REPUBLICAN WOMEN
The club canceled Tuesday night’s meeting “in light of the increased concern over the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” club president Linda Angele told members in an email Tuesday morning.
“We understand that this is late notice, but the intensity of the concern seems to be growing exponentially,” Angele said. “We sincerely hope that we look back and see this as an overreaction but everyone’s health and well-being will always come first.”
VOICE OF EVANGELISM REVIVAL MEETING
Voice of Evangelism International Ministries canceled its April 16-19 Revival Meeting at Hickory Metro Convention Center due to the coronavirus, Pastor David Lankford announced on the ministry’s website. The event draws about 700 attendees, he said.
The ministry is refunding the $100 registration fee and any other expenses people incurred, Lankford said.