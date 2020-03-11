Charlotte Checkers implementing preventative measures for coronavirus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Checkers are implementing preventive measures as the coronavirus continues to spread in the United States, and a state of emergency was declared in North Carolina.
Checkers officials say Sunday’s postgame skate with the team has been canceled, but all other events are scheduled to proceed as normal
Officials are monitoring the situation regarding COVID-19 and are taking preventative measures including more thorough, regular cleaning and changes in policy designed to limit the amount of human interaction beyond what is absolutely necessary.
The Checkers are working with Bojangles’ Coliseum, local health officials and the American Hockey League (AHL) to ensure that all possible precautions are being taken, including the following:
- Added additional cleaning staff for every Checkers game, with a focus on cleaning and sanitizing various surfaces throughout the building
- Utilization of CDC recommended cleaning methods throughout the arena
- Identified high-traffic and high-touch areas that will receive increased frequency of deep cleaning and sanitizing efforts
- Soap is available in all restrooms and hand sanitizer has been placed throughout the arena
- Posted CDC signage regarding proper hand washing and personal hygiene in various locations within the arena
- Provided additional training for all members of the cleaning staff Evaluation of our procedures by an external infectious disease expert
Guests attending Checkers games are urged to follow the recommendations of the Mecklenburg County Public Health Department and the CDC:
- Washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the restroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing
- If soap and water is not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing; dispose of tissue in the trash and wash your hands
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick
- Stay home when you are sick
If any guest is feeling ill - regardless of the symptoms - he/she should not attend public events.
