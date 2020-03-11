Cat rescued from burning Salisbury home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Several people escaped after a home in Salisbury caught fire Wednesday morning.
The fire broke out at a home on Heilig Ave off S. Main Street. Firefighters were able to rescue one cat from the burning home.
“It’s not uncommon to have people’s animals trapped in the house,” said Battalion Chief Nicholas Martin of the Salisbury Fire Department. “Secondary to their property and their family members, that’s the most valuable thing to them, and if that’s the little thing that we can do for them that makes a tough day a little bit better, save their family member, their pet, bring it out to them, then that’s the least that we can do.”
The people inside were able to escape and were not hurt.
Smoke could be seen pouring from the home.
The cause of the fire has not been released.
The 1500 square foot home was built in 1928, according to city property records.
