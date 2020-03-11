Baxter Village’s St. Patrick’s Day Festival canceled due to coronavirus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Businesses and vendors in Fort Mill are scrambling to find a plan B after Baxter Village cancelled it’s Spring Fest and St. Patrick’s Day Parade scheduled for this weekend. Baxter Village says the decision was made because of the possible spread of coronavirus at large public events like this one.
This event usually draws thousands of people to Baxter village who aren’t only enjoying the day but spending money at the small businesses on the street. Those businesses are now concerned with the possible loss of profit.
“I was heavily surprised. I was like ‘Wow,'" said Alex Sanford, the manager at Killington’s Restaurant and Pub.
He says it’s usually a huge weekend for the restaurant as they can expect thousands of people to travel to Baxter Village for the festival.
“Up and down the street, it’s a great time. It’s really busy, it’s non-stop," he said.
The event organizers said it was a tough decision but eventually decided it was the right thing to do for them.
“The cases are on the rise the past two days in both the Carolinas so that was a factor as well," said the activities director at Baxter Village, Mike Martoccia. “The unknown is not something you want to tackle when you have an event close to 10,000 people every year and close to 125 vendors. We thought best to err on the side of caution.”
COVID-19 COVERAGE: Click here for the latest local and national news on the coronavirus
Another event that expects thousands of visitors this weekend is the annual Green River Revival at the US White Water Center. As of now, there are no plans to cancel it. Businesses in Baxter Village wish their HOA did the same.
“Last year was a really good year for us," said Sanford. “The show must go on.”
Killington’s own St. Patrick’s Day events are still going on, including live music and traditional Irish food.
“We’ve done all this work for this day, we’re not going to let it go to waste,” he said.
The music starts at 1 p.m. They’re also inviting vendors who originally planned to come to the festival to set up outside their restaurant instead so everyone can still make a profit.
As of now the parades in Rock Hill and Fort Mill are going on as planned as well as Charlotte’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade and several Charlotte pub crawls.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.